KU’s Marcus Garrett voted unanimous selection to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) scores against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) scores against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - League coaches unanimously selected KU men’s basketball senior Marcus Garrett to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

The 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year led the Big 12 in assists (4.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) last season. Garrett also averaged 4.5 deflections per game, and ranked fifth in the Big 12 in steals (1.8).

Other players selected include Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma’s Austin Reeves, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Texas’ Matt Coleman II, and West Virginia’s Oscar Tschiebwe. Six players made the team due to a tie in the coaches' votes. Coaches could not vote for their own players.

