Kansas surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, flags ordered at half-staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas has surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, with the total now at 1,007.

In a tweet Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced that flags would be flown at half-staff effectively immediately until Friday to honor lives that were lost due to the virus.

Each one of these Kansans was someone’s child, parent, or grandparent. They were part of a community.



Today, I’m directing that flags be lowered to half-staff so that we may honor and remember them. (2/2) https://t.co/abOU5luFUn — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) October 28, 2020

The state also added 3,369 new cases since Monday. The large increase is due in part to the state’s disease surveillance system, EpiTrax, which received an update over the weekend that automated a process that was previously done manually. About 1,500 of the new cases are part of the update.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 82,045.

“Monday (10/26) and today there will be an increase in cases that were a part of the weekend update,” a statement on KDHE’s website reads.

This update does not affect the state’s percent positivity, which is now at 8.6% for the month.

The state has also reported 106 new hospitalizations since Monday.

