K-State to allow 3,132 fans, require masks at basketball games for 2020-21 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bramlage Coliseum will be capped at 25-percent capacity for the upcoming K-State men’s and women’s basketball seasons, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

The 3,132 fans permitted indoors will have their seats assigned in a socially-distant configuration.

All fans over the age of five will be required to wear a face covering at games. Fans with a medical or mental health condition, or with a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask will be required to wear a face shield.

Additionally, hand sanitizing stations and signage to encourage social distancing will be located throughout the stadium.

All tickets will be digital, with fans allowed to choose between mobile or print-at-home tickets.

