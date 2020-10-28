Junction City man sentenced to life for murder of pregnant woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man has been sentenced to two life terms for two counts of first degree murder.

35-year-old Dion Green was sentenced today in Geary Co. District Court. He will serve two consecutive life terms without possibility for parole for 50 years. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

Junction City Police found the body of Jenna Schafer, who was pregnant, around 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day in 2018. Green was arrested later that night. Two other men were originally linked to Schafer’s death, but their cases were dismissed.

