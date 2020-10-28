Gov. Kelly to hold COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly is set to update Kansans on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The news conference is set for 4:00p.m. Wednesday.

She will address her meeting with legislative leaders about their plans to educate the public on the need for wearing a face mask.

