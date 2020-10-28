Emporia State to allow nearly 1,300 fans into basketball games for 2020-21 season

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State will allow nearly 1,300 fans inside White Auditorium to watch the Lady Hornets and Hornets play this season, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

Fans will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. Everyone must also have their temperature checked before they enter the gym.

Seating will be divided into four sections, and everyone must sit in their reserved seat with social distancing rules in effect. There will also be no floor seating this year.

“Once a seat or group of seats is purchased, the seats in the rows directly in front of and behind along with three seats on either side will be taken off line for social distancing and contact tracing purposes,” ESU Athletics wrote in a release. “This will allow the most flexibility in seating for each date of competition.”

ESU Athletics developed the seating plan through working with White Auditorium staff, the City of Emporia, Lyon County Public Health, and the MIAA.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.