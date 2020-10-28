Advertisement

Bryan Wheeles named TPD Interim Police Chief

Bryan Wheeles has been named as the Interim Topeka Police Chief.
Bryan Wheeles has been named as the Interim Topeka Police Chief.(Topeka Police Department | WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has named Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles as the Interim Police Chief for the City.

Deputy Chief Wheeles will take over for Chief Bill Cochran when he retires on January 1. Wheeles will start his duties as Interim Chief on January 2.

“Deputy Chief Wheeles is the best candidate to be the Interim Police Chief for the City of Topeka,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Chief Cochran has done a wonderful job with the Topeka Police Department and will be leaving it in capable hands. Bryan Wheeles has the experience in all aspects of police work with strong leadership abilities and a dedication to the community as a whole.”

Wheeles began working with TPD in 1994 after graduating from Central Missouri State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He has worked in several capacities within the department, including patrol, narcotics, administration and criminal intelligence.

“I am very excited to continue my career in public service as the interim Chief of Police. I am truly honored to lead the brave men and women of the Topeka Police Department. We serve a great community and I look forward to continued collaboration in 2021,” said Deputy Chief Wheeles. His salary as Interim Police Chief will be $131,192.

Outside of the Police Department, Wheeles is the Vice President of the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka Board of Directors .

City Manager Trout will announce when he will begin the search for the next permanent Police Chief at a later date. Both internal and external candidates will be considered for the position.

