As election nears, local residents report theft of campaign signs

With the Nov. 3 election less than a week away, local law enforcement agencies are investigating the theft of campaign signs in Topeka and Shawnee County.
With the Nov. 3 election less than a week away, local law enforcement agencies are investigating the theft of campaign signs in Topeka and Shawnee County.(Dakota News Now)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the 2020 election less than a week away, local law enforcement agencies have been taking reports of campaign signs being stolen from residents in Topeka and Shawnee County.

The Topeka Police Department has investigated four cases in which campain signs have been reported stolen.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told 13 NEWS that seven signs have been reported stolen in the four cases. The signs that were reported as having been stolen included three for Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden;, two for Mary Lou Davis, the Democratic candidate for the Kansas House of Representatives 52nd District; and two that weren’t listed on the report.

Meanwhile, outside the Topeka city limits, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has received 20 calls related to campaign signs. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Abigail Christian said of those 20 cases, 27 signs were reported to have been stolen.

The sheriff’s office didn’t list a breakdown of candidates whose signs had been reported stolen.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

