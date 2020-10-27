Uber helps increase voter turnout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the country nears Election Day, Uber is working to increase voter turnout.

Uber says it is working to help increase voter turnout as part of its Get Out the Vote efforts. It says an in-app poll finding feature will reduce roundtrip rides by 50% to and from the voting booths.

According to Uber, as of 2016, 14% of eligible voters said transportation was a barrier for them to voting. It said this is its reason for helping voters find polling locations with an in-app poll finding feature and offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, up to $7 for each trip or up to $14 for the two trips. It said the feature also applies to bikes and scooters.

Uber also said it is partnering with Pizza to the Polls to get food trucks at polling places. It said with voting lines expected to be long, the pair will be deploying a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities to deliver free food to the booths. It said the trucks will be giving out free Shake Shack, Milk Bar and local favorites while playing music and celebrating civic engagement.

“Pizza to the Polls is psyched to team up with Uber Eats to deliver some tasty treats to voters waiting to cast a ballot,” said Scott Duncombe, co-founder of Pizza to the Polls. “We know waiting in line is difficult – so we’ll deliver snacks to make it better.”

Uber said it is using its platform to reach voters in unique ways and to raise awareness and excitement about the election.

“As we look ahead to this year’s election, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every citizen has access to vote,” Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote, request an absentee ballot and get to the polls via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers — and everyone who uses our platform — will have a stronger voice in our democracy. And in addition to providing resources on the Uber and Uber Eats platforms to help individuals register to vote and get to the polls, we are proud to announce that we are also giving employees the day off, feeding people in line to vote, and looking into other ways to unite the communities we serve on Election Day,” Khosrowshahi added.

Uber said it is also encouraging Americans to volunteer at polling locations with its Powering the Polls initiative. It said due to COVID-19, the majority of poll workers, who are over 60, are unable to volunteer for this election. It said it has teamed up with Civic Alliance, National Voter Registration Day, Vote Early Day and Time to Vote to put volunteers in polling locations. To sign up, click here.

“At TurboVote, we provide Americans with the information they need to vote with confidence – no matter what. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Uber,” said Mike Ward, VP of Voter Engagement, Democracy Works. “With our in-app integration in both the Uber and Uber Eats apps, we’re making it easier than ever for millions of riders, drivers, eaters and delivery people register to vote or request an absentee ballot.”

Uber said it is proud to use its technology to help Americans get to the polls safely on Election Day. It said if residents need help finding a way to vote safely and securely, to listen to its Get Out the Vote podcast.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.