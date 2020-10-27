Advertisement

Uber helps increase voter turnout

(KGNS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the country nears Election Day, Uber is working to increase voter turnout.

Uber says it is working to help increase voter turnout as part of its Get Out the Vote efforts. It says an in-app poll finding feature will reduce roundtrip rides by 50% to and from the voting booths.

According to Uber, as of 2016, 14% of eligible voters said transportation was a barrier for them to voting. It said this is its reason for helping voters find polling locations with an in-app poll finding feature and offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, up to $7 for each trip or up to $14 for the two trips. It said the feature also applies to bikes and scooters.

Uber also said it is partnering with Pizza to the Polls to get food trucks at polling places. It said with voting lines expected to be long, the pair will be deploying a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities to deliver free food to the booths. It said the trucks will be giving out free Shake Shack, Milk Bar and local favorites while playing music and celebrating civic engagement.

“Pizza to the Polls is psyched to team up with Uber Eats to deliver some tasty treats to voters waiting to cast a ballot,” said Scott Duncombe, co-founder of Pizza to the Polls. “We know waiting in line is difficult – so we’ll deliver snacks to make it better.”

Uber said it is using its platform to reach voters in unique ways and to raise awareness and excitement about the election.

“As we look ahead to this year’s election, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every citizen has access to vote,” Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote, request an absentee ballot and get to the polls via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers — and everyone who uses our platform — will have a stronger voice in our democracy. And in addition to providing resources on the Uber and Uber Eats platforms to help individuals register to vote and get to the polls, we are proud to announce that we are also giving employees the day off, feeding people in line to vote, and looking into other ways to unite the communities we serve on Election Day,” Khosrowshahi added.

Uber said it is also encouraging Americans to volunteer at polling locations with its Powering the Polls initiative. It said due to COVID-19, the majority of poll workers, who are over 60, are unable to volunteer for this election. It said it has teamed up with Civic Alliance, National Voter Registration Day, Vote Early Day and Time to Vote to put volunteers in polling locations. To sign up, click here.

“At TurboVote, we provide Americans with the information they need to vote with confidence – no matter what. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Uber,” said Mike Ward, VP of Voter Engagement, Democracy Works. “With our in-app integration in both the Uber and Uber Eats apps, we’re making it easier than ever for millions of riders, drivers, eaters and delivery people register to vote or request an absentee ballot.”

Uber said it is proud to use its technology to help Americans get to the polls safely on Election Day. It said if residents need help finding a way to vote safely and securely, to listen to its Get Out the Vote podcast.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail welcomes new post-acute care physician

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is welcoming Mary Franz, D.O., to its team.

News

SCHD hosts free walk-in flu vaccine clinic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is holding a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic.

News

NFPA wins award for encouraging preparedness for electric vehicle adoption

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The National Fire Protection Association has been awarded a Department of Energy award for encouraging community preparedness for the adoption of electric vehicles.

News

AG Schmidt works to ensure free, fair, secure election

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined colleagues to ensure a free, fair and secure election.

News

Gov. Kelly, KHLAAC remind voters to complete and return advance ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the KHLAAC is reminding voters to complete and return their advance ballots.

Latest News

News

Trump Administration invests almost $13 million for water, wastewater infrastructure in Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration is providing funding to improve rural water and wastewater infrastructure in Russell, Dickinson, Linn and Rush counties.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Wintry mix south of I-70 this morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Glaze of ice possible, watch out for slick spots

News

Peerless expansion creates over 100 jobs in Iola

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Gov. Kelly is applauding the Peerless Products, Inc., expansion, which will create over 100 new jobs in Iola.

News

Gov. Kelly, Safe Kids Kansas encourage Halloween alternatives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and Safe Kids Kansas are encouraging COVID-19 safe Halloween alternatives.

News

SCHD COVID-19 testing drive through canceled due to weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has canceled its COVID-19 testing drive-through for Tuesday due to the weather.