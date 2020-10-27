Advertisement

Tuesday night forecast: Warmer days ahead

Glaze of ice possible, watch out for slick spots
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain develops in the afternoon south of I-70. Highs in the mid-upper 40s (low 40s possible where it rains south of I-70). Winds light and variable.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Thursday: Scattered rain showers continue Wednesday night into Thursday with the bulk of the rain or at least the heavier rain remaining south of I-70 and most of the rain gone by mid-afternoon. A northerly wind gusting up to 25 mph. Highs remain in the 40s with rain limiting any warming. IF rain moves out by the afternoon as some models are indicating AND we get some sun, highs may warm up in the low 50s.

We finally get rid of this cloudy weather pattern with dry conditions beginning Thursday night lasting through early next week as highs rebound in the 50s and 60s beginning Friday afternoon after temperatures start out below freezing.

Taking Action:

  1. Drive safety especially if you’re south of I-70 with the wintry mix that has fallen already today and will continue through early afternoon.
  2. Rain is likely tomorrow and Thursday. Right now the best chance of rain is south of I-70 and developing Wednesday afternoon lasting through Thursday morning but we’ll fine tune the details tomorrow in case it changes.
  3. Halloween day will be breezy however winds will diminish by sunset for the trick or treaters if you are going to be out at that time.

