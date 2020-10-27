Tuesday forecast: Wintry mix south of I-70 this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another day of light precipitation is expected, mainly affecting areas south of I-70 with a wintry mix this morning. Right now light enough precipitation will occur for minimal accumulation of snow but could be enough for a glaze of ice to develop and produce slick spots on the roads. The question is how quickly will temperatures warm up to the freezing mark and transition over to rain and/or melt any frozen precipitation that fell earlier in the day.

After today’s chance of precipitation, the next chance will be tomorrow afternoon through Thursday where it will be all rain. There does remain uncertainty on how far north the rain will get. Some models are indicating areas along HWY 36 get virtually nothing while areas south of I-70 may get 0.50″-1″. Other models are indicating a more widespread rain of at least 0.50″. Regardless not expecting winter precipitation so good news from that.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Wintry mix possible mainly south of I-70 through early afternoon. Winds N/W around 5 mph. There does remain some indication of some sun north of I-70 this afternoon but right now expect cloud cover to remain, in fact don’t expect sun until Friday at the earliest and if you do get sun beforehand consider yourself lucky.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Rain develops in the afternoon south of I-70. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Scattered rain showers continue with a northerly wind gusting up to 25 mph. Highs remain in the 40s with rain limiting any warming. Mid-upper 40s may be too warm from the 8 day if rain continues most of the day in some spots.

We finally get rid of this cloudy weather pattern with dry conditions beginning Thursday night lasting through early next week as highs rebound in the 50s and 60s beginning Friday afternoon after temperatures start out below freezing.

Taking Action:

As a wintry mix moves in shortly after sunrise for areas south of I-70, roads may be slick so use caution and keep an eye on the radar.

Rain is likely Wednesday night through Thursday (possibly Wednesday afternoon).

Halloween day will be breezy however winds will diminish by sunset for the trick or treaters if you are going to be out at that time.



