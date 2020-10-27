TPD enters walk in accident reporting phase for second day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has again implemented walk-in accident reporting due to icy conditions.
The Topeka Police Department says because of icy conditions it has entered another walk-in accident reporting phase.
TPD said due to the phase it will only respond and investigate accidents that include the following:
- Injury, possible injury or death
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
