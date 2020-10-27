Advertisement

TPD enters walk in accident reporting phase for second day

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has again implemented walk-in accident reporting due to icy conditions.

The Topeka Police Department says because of icy conditions it has entered another walk-in accident reporting phase.

TPD said due to the phase it will only respond and investigate accidents that include the following:

  • Injury, possible injury or death
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run incidents
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

13 News This Morning At 5AM