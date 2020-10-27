TPD enters walk in accident reporting phase for second day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has again implemented walk-in accident reporting due to icy conditions.

The Topeka Police Department says because of icy conditions it has entered another walk-in accident reporting phase.

TPD said due to the phase it will only respond and investigate accidents that include the following:

Injury, possible injury or death

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

