Advertisement

Topeka man arrested after barricading himself in home

Logan Bartley, 21, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felony obstruction, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony warrants.
Logan Bartley, 21, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felony obstruction, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony warrants.(AP)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A 21-year-old Topeka man faces multiple felony charges after barricading himself in an east Topeka home Monday.

Logan Bartley was taken into custody around 8:30 Monday night and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Bartley is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felony obstruction, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony warrants.

The United States Marshals Service responded to a home in the 500 blk of SE Lamar St. around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a suspect with multiple warrant the marshals had been looking for.

After attempting to speak to him, Bartley barricaded himself inside the home.

The US Marshals Service then called in the Topeka Police Department’s Crisis Negotiators and Response Team to the scene.

Police say negotiators were able to peacefully talk Bartley out of the home.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salute Our Heroes - Shelly & Sande Williams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Salute Our Heroes - Shelly & Sande Williams

News

Local pet tracker, pet trapper help reunite owners with lost dog

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

9/11 AMR ambulances spotted responding to wintery accidents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The two new ambulances are designed to honor victims and responders involved in the September 11th attacks in 2001.

News

KS lawmakers react to Barrett confirmation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Kansas lawmakers are reacting to the US Senate’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court.

Latest News

Local

Police and Community Committee meets to discuss use of force within the Topeka Police Department

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Topeka City Council’s Police and Community Committee met Monday to discuss the use of force within the Topeka Police Department (TPD).

News

Police and Community Committee meets to discuss use of force within the Topeka Police Department

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Topeka City Council's Police and Community Committee met Monday, October 26 for a meeting discussing the use of force in the Topeka Police Department.

News

Kansas AG: Robocall law should be read broadly

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the US Supreme Court should affirm a ruling against robocalls.

Sports

KU Athletics limits fans allowed inside Allen Fieldhouse

Updated: 8 hours ago
KU Athletics confirmed to 13 News that there will be a limited number of fans allowed inside to watch Jayhawks basketball. A cap has been placed permitting only 1,500 fans into the arena.

News

Topeka Presbyterian Manor sees several positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Several employees and residents at Topeka Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Jayhawks/Wildcats debut new women’s basketball schedules

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
With the college basketball season roughly a month away, both Kansas State and Kansas’s women’s basketball teams unveiled new schedules for the 2020-21 seasons.