Topeka man arrested after barricading himself in home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A 21-year-old Topeka man faces multiple felony charges after barricading himself in an east Topeka home Monday.

Logan Bartley was taken into custody around 8:30 Monday night and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Bartley is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felony obstruction, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony warrants.

The United States Marshals Service responded to a home in the 500 blk of SE Lamar St. around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a suspect with multiple warrant the marshals had been looking for.

After attempting to speak to him, Bartley barricaded himself inside the home.

The US Marshals Service then called in the Topeka Police Department’s Crisis Negotiators and Response Team to the scene.

Police say negotiators were able to peacefully talk Bartley out of the home.

