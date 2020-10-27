Topeka Blvd. bridge closed due to ice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have closed the Topeka Blvd Bridge due to icy conditions.

Freezing rain and sleet have caused several accidents along the bridge.

Police have closed it until further notice.

No word on how serious the wrecks are, but crews are on scene.

Emergency crews also warn other bridges and elevated roadways could be slick. The caution drivers to take it slow on the roads.

