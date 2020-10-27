Stormont Vail welcomes new post-acute care physician

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is welcoming Mary Franz, D.O., to its team.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announce that Mary Franz, D.O., has joined its team to practice as a post-acute care physician at the Cotton O’Neil Post-Acute Care facility at 1500 SW Tenth Ave.

According to the network, as a post-acute care physician Franz will give care to patients in nursing facilities. It said when new patients enter a facility after leaving the hospital, Franz will work with patients to continue the care received at the hospital to reduce the chance of returning to the hospital.

“My approach to medicine is that my patients are part of the treatment team, not the object of the treatment team. Having a patient-centered and patient-involved approach ensures the highest rate of a successful outcome,” said Dr. Franz. “I want my patients to know that they can manage their health and that they can be proactive in their lifestyle to ensure a higher quality of life.”

Stormont Vail said Dr. Franz earned her medical degree in 1990 from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. It said she completed her family medicine residency in 1993 and her geriatric residency in 194 at Doctors Hosptial in Columbus, Ohio.

