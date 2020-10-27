Sen. Moran to question social media CEOs on data privacy, content moderation practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, Senator Moran will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google on their policies on data privacy and content moderation practices.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), member of the Senate Commerce Committee, will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, “Does Section 230′s Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?” on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. EST.

According to Moran, the hearing will examine Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which affects modern technology practices, as well as the transparency and accountability of big technology companies. He said the hearing will also cover technology companies' impact on consumer data privacy and local journalism.

Sen. Moran said in March, he introduced the landmark federal data privacy legislation strengthening laws that govern consumers' personal data and create clear standards and regulations for American businesses that collect, process and use consumers' personally identifiable data.

According to Moran, witnesses are as follows:

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer, Facebook

Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer, Twitter

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet Inc., Google

Moran said the witness list is subject to change and all witnesses will participate remotely.

The hearing will be available to watch here.

