Advertisement

Sen. Moran to question social media CEOs on data privacy, content moderation practices

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, Senator Moran will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google on their policies on data privacy and content moderation practices.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), member of the Senate Commerce Committee, will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, “Does Section 230′s Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?” on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. EST.

According to Moran, the hearing will examine Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which affects modern technology practices, as well as the transparency and accountability of big technology companies. He said the hearing will also cover technology companies' impact on consumer data privacy and local journalism.

Sen. Moran said in March, he introduced the landmark federal data privacy legislation strengthening laws that govern consumers' personal data and create clear standards and regulations for American businesses that collect, process and use consumers' personally identifiable data.

According to Moran, witnesses are as follows:

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer, Facebook
  • Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer, Twitter
  • Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet Inc., Google

Moran said the witness list is subject to change and all witnesses will participate remotely.

The hearing will be available to watch here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blues legend Taj Mahal to be livestreamed at McCain Auditorium

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Tickets are now available for a live stream of blues legend Taj Mahal at McCain Auditorium.

News

KU study shows those with disabilities see health care access as a right

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study from the University of Kansas shows people with disabilities view access to healthcare as a human right.

News

$891 million invested in rural water, wastewater infrastructure in 43 states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration has invested $891 million in rural water and wastewater infrastructure in 43 states.

News

Hazel Hill closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hazel Hill Chocolate is temporarily closing its doors due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Positive COVID-19 test result postpones new Geary Co. substation groundbreaking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A positive COVID-19 test result has spurred the postponement of the groundbreaking on the new Geary County substation.

News

Kansas Chamber to host WIB Conference to innovate, include, inspire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Limited registrations are available for the 2020 WIB Conference.

News

Hayden announces new Board of Trustees members

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hayden Catholic High School has announced three new Hayden Board of Trustees members.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

News

Stormont Vail welcomes new post-acute care physician

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is welcoming Mary Franz, D.O., to its team.

News

SCHD hosts free walk-in flu vaccine clinic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is holding a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic.