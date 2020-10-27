SCHD hosts free walk-in flu vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is holding a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4 - 6:30 p.m. at its main office at 2600 SW East Circle Dr. It said the clinic is open to anyone 6 months and older.

According to the Department, there is no appointment necessary for the clinic. It said consent forms and Vaccine Information Statements are available in both English and Spanish on the SCHD-Immunizations webpage that can be printed before arrival. It said Consent and VIS forms will also be available onsite.

SCHD said everyone entering the building over the age of 2 must wear a mask. It said masks will be available at the entrance of the building. It said to only bring those needed to get vaccinations in order to help limit the number of people in the facility at a time.

According to SCHD, the 2020 vaccination protects against four strains of seasonal flu. it said the flu shot causes antibodies to develop after being vaccinated. It said the antibodies protect against infection from the flu virus. It said during the previous flu season the CDC estimated there were 38 million flu illnesses, 18 million flu-associated medical visits, 400,000 flu hospitalizations and 22,000 flu-related deaths.

SCHD said the CDC recommends everyone 6 months and over to be vaccinated against the flu. It said it is more important to protect those at higher risk for flu complications with the circulation of COVID-19. It said it is also important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves and those around them from the flu by getting a flu vaccine.

For more information on the flu vaccine, call SCHD at 785-251-5700.

