SCHD COVID-19 testing drive through canceled due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has canceled its COVID-19 testing drive-through for Tuesday due to the weather.

The Shawnee County Health Department says its COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic at New Mount Zion Baptists Church, 2801 SE Indiana Ave., will be canceled on Tuesday, Oct. 27, due to the icy conditions.

According to SCHD, the next scheduled testing time is Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SCHD said appointments are required and can be made by calling 785-251-4949. It said supplies and appointment times are limited.

