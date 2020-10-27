Salute Our Heroes: MHK couple rescuing food, feeding those in need

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan couple recognized good food was going to waste in the Manhattan area...they found a way to rescue food while helping those in need.

Working as a chef, Sande Williams saw restaurants throw out food left over at the end of the night. He mentioned it to his wife Shelly.

“There’s got to be something that can be done with this food. It was just awful to see it go to waste, time and time again.” Manhattan Soup Kitchen, co-founder, Shelly Williams says.

Their brainstorming led the Williams to start Manhattan Soup Kitchen in March 2019. The organization partners with local restaurants to rescue prepared food that could no longer be sold, but still meets USDA standards for consumption.

“Part of the goal is to make donating from the restaurant side as easy as possible, as simple and as painless as possible.” Manhattan Soup Kitchen, co-founder, Sande Williams says.

Manhattan Soup Kitchen rescues food and delivers it to Manhattan-area organizations and individuals in need.

“Somewhere between two-hundred and two-hundred and fifty pounds of food a week...sometimes a lot more, sometimes closer to like five hundred.” Shelly says.

“On average two to three hundred people a week worth of food that we’re distributing.” Sande says.

Volunteers from Manhattan Soup Kitchen pick up food from partner businesses and deliver to organizations so they can feed people in need.

“When we decided to do this and not necessarily fix food insecurity but just take one step in the direction, that we can help.” Sande says.

Shelly and Sande have long term goals for helping decrease food insecurity in the Manhattan area and plan to one day open a facility to serve food to those in need, no questions asked.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.