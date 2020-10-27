Advertisement

Safe Streets, TPD hold property management training

Safe Streets held a safe property management training session at the Topeka Police Department on Tuesday.
Safe Streets held a safe property management training session at the Topeka Police Department on Tuesday.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets held a safe property management training session at the Topeka Police Department on Tuesday.

Landlords and apartment managers heard from speakers and learned about local drug trends, code compliance, animal control and other important information.

Community Prevention Consultant Lynn Smith said these trainings are crucial because they teach landlords how to make informed decisions about who they rent to: “the better they’re informed, the better they can screen for potential tenants," Smith said.

The date for 2021′s property management training has not yet been confirmed.

