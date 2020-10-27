Advertisement

Pott County to rebid project for intersection on US-24 just east of Manhattan

Pottawatomie County officials decided Monday to rebid a major project to improve an intersection on US-24 highway just east of Manhattan, KMAN Radio reports.(source: city of Ottumwa)
By Phil Anderson
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County officials decided Monday to rebid a major project to improve an intersection on US-24 highway just east of Manhattan, KMAN Radio reports.

The reconstruction project is scheduled for the intersection of US-24 highway and Green Valley Road, about two miles east of Manhattan.

On Monday, Pottawatomie County commissioners voted to rebid the project.

The decision to revisit the project comes weeks after initial bids came in more than 20 percent higher than the engineer’s estimate of $3.3 million, according to KMAN Radio.

In early September, Hamm Construction submitted the low bid of just over $4 million.

Pottawatomie County Public Works Director Peter Clark told the commission that the Kansas Department of Transportation has agreed to contribute an additional $250,000 to the project, bringing its total contribution to $2.75 million, KMAN says.

Pottawatomie County Commissioners Dee McKee and Greg Riat supported rebidding. Riat also directed staff to check with the state for more funding and look into hiring an inspector.

Commissioner Pat Weixelman, meanwhille, said the county should ask for as much additional funding as possible.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

