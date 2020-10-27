Positive COVID-19 test result postpones new Geary Co. substation groundbreaking

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A positive COVID-19 test result has spurred the postponement of the groundbreaking on the new Geary County substation.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says as a result of a recent positive COVID-19 test result in the County Commission, it has decided to reschedule the groundbreaking ceremony for the new substation that was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

A new date and time will be announced in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.