Peerless expansion creates over 100 jobs in Iola

IOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly is applauding the Peerless Products, Inc., expansion, which will create over 100 new jobs in Iola.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is celebrating the announcement of Peerless Products, Inc., buying a 150,000 square foot facility in Iola to expand its production capabilities.

According to Gov. Kelly, Peerless estimates the expansion will create 100 to 120 new jobs in Iola over the next five years with a capital investment of $10.35 million.

“Peerless is a fantastic, homegrown Kansas company with a long history in Fort Scott. I appreciate its leadership team recognizing all that Iola and the entire Southeast Kansas region has to offer, and for choosing to expand in Allen County,” Governor Kelly said. “With our engaged team at the Kansas Department of Commerce, my administration will continue to identify new and dynamic business opportunities, build relationships, and support further economic projects in Allen County and across our state.”

Gov. Kelly said she joined Scheduling and Purchasing Manager for Peerless Products Josh Granere, Iola Mayor Jonathan Wells, Thrive Allen County President and CEO Lisse Regher and Secretary of Commerce David Toland for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

“I’m honored to help celebrate a significant economic development win for our state—one that marks the beginning of a new chapter for Peerless Products and the workforce in Iola and Southeast Kansas,” Secretary Toland said. “Congratulations to Peerless and to our local partners on making this ambitious vision for growth a reality.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas-based Peerless produces high-performance architectural aluminum windows and doors for new construction, replacement and historical construction for high-rise and institutional buildings. She said the expansion will allow the company to begin to diversify its product line by moving into commercial windows.

“With our continued growth in Fort Scott, where we currently have 400 employees, we needed to find additional space for the creation and production of our new G800 product line that we believe will be a leader in commercial low-rise windows,” President of Peerless Products Coby Jones said. “We pride ourselves in being best in class, and we intend to continue and build upon that reputation in Iola.”

Gov. Kelly said the State of Kansas, the City of Iola and Allen Co. partnered to secure the expansion project, which is the largest job announcement in the county since 1994.

