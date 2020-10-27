Advertisement

Peerless expansion creates over 100 jobs in Iola

Gov. Laura Kelly attends the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Peerless Products, Inc., expansion.
Gov. Laura Kelly attends the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Peerless Products, Inc., expansion.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly is applauding the Peerless Products, Inc., expansion, which will create over 100 new jobs in Iola.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is celebrating the announcement of Peerless Products, Inc., buying a 150,000 square foot facility in Iola to expand its production capabilities.

According to Gov. Kelly, Peerless estimates the expansion will create 100 to 120 new jobs in Iola over the next five years with a capital investment of $10.35 million.

“Peerless is a fantastic, homegrown Kansas company with a long history in Fort Scott. I appreciate its leadership team recognizing all that Iola and the entire Southeast Kansas region has to offer, and for choosing to expand in Allen County,” Governor Kelly said. “With our engaged team at the Kansas Department of Commerce, my administration will continue to identify new and dynamic business opportunities, build relationships, and support further economic projects in Allen County and across our state.”

Gov. Kelly said she joined Scheduling and Purchasing Manager for Peerless Products Josh Granere, Iola Mayor Jonathan Wells, Thrive Allen County President and CEO Lisse Regher and Secretary of Commerce David Toland for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

“I’m honored to help celebrate a significant economic development win for our state—one that marks the beginning of a new chapter for Peerless Products and the workforce in Iola and Southeast Kansas,” Secretary Toland said. “Congratulations to Peerless and to our local partners on making this ambitious vision for growth a reality.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas-based Peerless produces high-performance architectural aluminum windows and doors for new construction, replacement and historical construction for high-rise and institutional buildings. She said the expansion will allow the company to begin to diversify its product line by moving into commercial windows.

“With our continued growth in Fort Scott, where we currently have 400 employees, we needed to find additional space for the creation and production of our new G800 product line that we believe will be a leader in commercial low-rise windows,” President of Peerless Products Coby Jones said. “We pride ourselves in being best in class, and we intend to continue and build upon that reputation in Iola.”

Gov. Kelly said the State of Kansas, the City of Iola and Allen Co. partnered to secure the expansion project, which is the largest job announcement in the county since 1994.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump Administration invests almost $13 million for water, wastewater infrastructure in Kansas

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration is providing funding to improve rural water and wastewater infrastructure in Russell, Dickinson, Linn and Rush counties.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Wintry mix south of I-70 this morning

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Glaze of ice possible, watch out for slick spots

News

Gov. Kelly, Safe Kids Kansas encourage Halloween alternatives

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and Safe Kids Kansas are encouraging COVID-19 safe Halloween alternatives.

News

SCHD COVID-19 testing drive through canceled due to weather

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has canceled its COVID-19 testing drive-through for Tuesday due to the weather.

Latest News

News

TPD enters walk in accident reporting phase for second day

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
TPD has again implemented walk-in accident reporting due to icy conditions.

News

Kansas company awarded for export sales

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Grasshopper Company was awarded the prestigious E award for export sales.

News

Kansas sets new COVID marks; governor to push mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas on Monday reported record highs for its seven-day rolling averages of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and a spokesman for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said she was considering calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to impose a statewide mask mandate.

News

Topeka Blvd. bridge reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police have closed the Topeka Blvd Bridge due to icy conditions.

News

Icy roads being reported Tuesday morning in Topeka area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Icy road conditions were being reported Tuesday morning in portions of northeast Kansas.

News

Helping Hands Cats 10-27-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM