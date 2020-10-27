Parents admit to stealing kids’ Halloween candy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that 82% of parents admit to stealing their kids' Halloween candy.

TopCashback.com says a recent study it conducted shows 64% of Americans still plan on celebrating Halloween, 62% plan on celebrating Halloween at home and 82% of parents admit to stealing their kids' Halloween candy.

According to the cashback site, the survey polled a cross-section of 1,637 adults all 18 years and older.

The study shows that 82% of parents steal their kids' Halloween treats. It showed that 57% of parents say they keep about 10% of their kids' candy, while 29% say they keep about 25% and at least 1% say they take all of it. It said the most popular candy parents steal is Reese’s at 44%. It also showed 46% of parents think there are no such things as a lame treat while 13% say anything that is not candy is lame and another 13% say it is spooky accessories like rings and vampire teeth.

According to the study, 79% of respondents said they will be decorating their home for Halloween this year and 50% said they will do both spooky and fall-themed.

TopCashback said 26% of respondents said they spend $26-$50 on decorations while another 26% said they spend $51-$100. It showed 29% of respondents get their decorations at Walmart while 26% get them from dollar stores. It said when asked what they would spend the most money on for the spooky holiday, 36% of respondents replied with candy while 25% said decorations.

The website also recommends the 6 following tips to save during the holiday:

Get (witch)crafty with decorations. You don’t have to break the bank to give your home a charmingly spooky atmosphere inside and out. A lot can be accomplished with basic Halloween decor from the dollar store, some spray paint and glue. With a little creativity, a set of plastic pumpkins can become a tower of spooky pumpkins right out of a home decor magazine. DIY your costume. Buying brand new costumes for your crew can cost hundreds of dollars. Not to mention, you’ll likely only wear them once! To save money, raid your closet or the local thrift store for inexpensive, DIY costume pieces and material. If you can’t DIY the costume, don’t forget to look outside of the Halloween aisle. For example, if your child is set on being Cinderella, look in the dress-up section of the toy department. Chances are that the dress-up section is cheaper than a seasonal Halloween costume. Stack the savings. Score fang-tastic deals by bundling coupons, browsing sales and using credit card rewards when shopping for Halloween. Plus, make the savings extra-wicked by shopping through a cashback site like Walgreens, HalloweenCostumes.com, Score fang-tastic deals by bundling coupons, browsing sales and using credit card rewards when shopping for Halloween. Plus, make the savings extra-wicked by shopping through a cashback site like TopCashback.com to score a percentage of your purchase back in cashback on all qualifying purchases from stores like SpiritHalloween Dollar Tree and more. Can you say fab-BOO-lous?! Check the supermarket. While the supermarket may not give off the ultimate fall vibe that a pumpkin patch does, you can still score pretty mums and pumpkins for nearly half (or even more) of the price. If you are looking to buy new fall decorations, always compare prices no matter where you are shopping to ensure you’re getting a great deal. Buy in bulk. Whether you’re counting on stealing a few Kit Kats from your child’s Halloween basket or want a sweet treat (or two) for yourself, candy is definitely a Halloween-must regardless of how you’re celebrating this year. Look for deals at your local grocery stores, wholesale clubs and drugstores to stock up on your favorite goodies. And make sure to buy candy that you like! Candy has a decent shelf life so you can keep your favorite treats in stock for a while. Otherwise, if there’s a lot leftover once expired, you may end up throwing it out and therefore, wasting money. Shop for Halloween 2021 in November. While it might feel odd to shop for next year’s scary celebrations right after Halloween, doing so can save you a few hundred bucks. Retailers like While it might feel odd to shop for next year’s scary celebrations right after Halloween, doing so can save you a few hundred bucks. Retailers like Michaels Kohl’s and Home Depot make room for Christmas merchandise in November so you’ll find Halloween items marked down at more than half-off.

