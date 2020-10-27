One killed Monday night in weather-related crash near Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a rear-end collision Monday night in Harvey County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Monday on US-50 highway just west of Emma Creek Road. The location was about two miles west of Newton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Kia Spectra was traveling east on US-50 at a slow rate of speed because of weather conditions when it was rear-ended by a 2004 F-250 pickup truck that also was eastbound on US-50.

After the collision, the Ford pickup truck rolled multiple times. The pickup truck’s driver, Brandon Michael Albert, 33, of Goddard, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Albert wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kia, Wanda S. Ivy, 47, of Newton, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Ivy was wearing a seat belt.

Both driver were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

