KS lawmakers react to Barrett confirmation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers are reacting to the US Senate’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court.

Sen. Jerry Moran praised Barrett’s actions as a district judge and during her confirmation hearings.

“Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s judicial career on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and her conduct during the Senate Judiciary hearings demonstrates she will be a fair and impartial justice who will uphold the law," Sen. Moran said. "Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the most impressive nominee I have interviewed and considered during my time in the Senate, and today I voted to secure her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. I look forward to Justice Amy Coney Barrett taking her seat on the bench and protecting our constitutional freedoms and liberties.”

Sen. Pat Roberts expressed his confidence in Barrett.

“I’m proud to vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett," Roberts said. "Throughout the confirmation process, Judge Barrett has demonstrated her superior judicial knowledge, careful reasoning, and strong personal integrity. I’m confident that she will continue to be faithful to the U.S. Constitution.”

Rep. Roger Marshall, who is running for the other Kansas Senate seat currently held by Sen. Pat Roberts, said he looks forward to Barrett’s work on the Supreme Court.

“I applaud Senate Republicans in their confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett and look forward to her beginning her work as the ninth justice of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Marshall said. “ACB represents Kansas values, is a woman of faith and character and is eminently qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court. I know that she will work to protect and uphold our rights and not legislate from the bench. This is a huge victory for Republicans and President Trump and once again illustrates the party’s commitment to Democracy and the rule of law.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.