KDHE issues stream advisory for Whetstone Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stream advisory has been issued for Whetstone Creek, north of I-70 near the Kansas Turnpike Authority Topeka Service Area.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment stays the stream advisory is due to resident complaints regarding a wastewater discharge from the KTA Topeka Service Area.

KDHE said information it obtained shows that the discharge contains excessive total suspended solids with the possibility of elevated bacteria. It said it is getting additional samples from Whetstone Creek.

The KTA said it is working to address the discharge.

According to the KDHE, potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in Whetstone Creek. It said if residents live or have activities along the creek to not enter or allow children or animals to enter the creek. It said it will rescind the advisory once water samples sow there are no health risks and water contact has been deemed safe.

For more information call the KTA at 316-682-4537.

