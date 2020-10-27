Kansas House Leaders look to education, collaboration instead of mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas House leaders met to discuss a new mask mandate with Governor Laura Kelly over Zoom on Tuesday.

Kansas House of Representative leaders say they met with Governor Laura Kelly to talk about strategies to increase mask usage by Kansans. It said all agreed to look for strategies to improve public education and voluntary collaboration to increase the use of masks instead of a special session and legislation.

“We call on all Kansans to practice personal responsibility and compassion for their fellow Kansans by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and proper hygiene,” said the House Leaders. “This is the right thing to do.”

House Leaders said in the words of former U.S. Senate Chaplain, Peter Marshall, “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”

“Legislative leadership agreed to work with me through a strategy of engagement with municipalities, counties, and stakeholders to increase the use of masks and mask requirements across the State of Kansas," said Gov. Kelly. "It is my hope that this bipartisan outreach strategy will avert the need for emergency legislation through a special session.”

