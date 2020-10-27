Advertisement

Kansas House Leaders look to education, collaboration instead of mask mandate

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas House leaders met to discuss a new mask mandate with Governor Laura Kelly over Zoom on Tuesday.

Kansas House of Representative leaders say they met with Governor Laura Kelly to talk about strategies to increase mask usage by Kansans. It said all agreed to look for strategies to improve public education and voluntary collaboration to increase the use of masks instead of a special session and legislation.

“We call on all Kansans to practice personal responsibility and compassion for their fellow Kansans by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and proper hygiene,” said the House Leaders. “This is the right thing to do.”

House Leaders said in the words of former U.S. Senate Chaplain, Peter Marshall, “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”

“Legislative leadership agreed to work with me through a strategy of engagement with municipalities, counties, and stakeholders to increase the use of masks and mask requirements across the State of Kansas," said Gov. Kelly. "It is my hope that this bipartisan outreach strategy will avert the need for emergency legislation through a special session.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDHE issues stream advisory for Whetstone Creek

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A stream advisory has been issued for Whetstone Creek, north of I-70 near the Kansas Turnpike Authority Topeka Service Area.

News

HCF sees seventh COVID-19 related death

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hutchinson Correctional Facility has reported its seventh COVID-19 related death.

News

Parents admit to stealing kids’ Halloween candy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that 82% of parents admit to stealing their kids' Halloween candy.

News

Blues legend Taj Mahal to be livestreamed at McCain Auditorium

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Tickets are now available for a live stream of blues legend Taj Mahal at McCain Auditorium.

Latest News

News

KU study shows those with disabilities see health care access as a right

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study from the University of Kansas shows people with disabilities view access to healthcare as a human right.

News

Sen. Moran to question social media CEOs on data privacy, content moderation practices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
On Wednesday, Senator Moran will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google on their policies on data privacy and content moderation practices.

News

$891 million invested in rural water, wastewater infrastructure in 43 states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration has invested $891 million in rural water and wastewater infrastructure in 43 states.

News

Hazel Hill closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hazel Hill Chocolate is temporarily closing its doors due to COVID-19.

News

Positive COVID-19 test result postpones new Geary Co. substation groundbreaking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A positive COVID-19 test result has spurred the postponement of the groundbreaking on the new Geary County substation.

News

Kansas Chamber to host WIB Conference to innovate, include, inspire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Limited registrations are available for the 2020 WIB Conference.