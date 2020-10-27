Kansas has the fifth most powerful voters for Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WalletHub, along with analytical help from fivethirtyeight.com, looked at the number of possible voters, win probabilities, the state’s open senate seat and they found Kansas voters are the fifth most powerful in the country.

Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub, said, “They themselves can swing how the election goes for their state and can really have more of a voice in local politics which I think, 2020 more than any other year, we’ve seen how affected our lives are by local politics.”

WalletHub calculated the voter power scores for the senate elections using a “probability of win” equation with a scale of zero to 100. 100 points went to states with a 50-50 chance of swinging blue or red with zero points for a zero chance of one party determining the outcome. The scale gave Kansas a win probability score of 54 then they multiplied that by the number of senators up for vote then divided by the state’s 2.2 million voter population then multiplied that by one million - for a final score of 24.4.

It ranks Kansas fifth highest behind Alaska, Montana, Maine and Iowa.

“These are very big senate races that I think people have had their eye on.”

In Kansas, democrat Dr. Barbara Bollier raised more than $20 million for her candidacy while republican Dr. Roger Marshall racked up nearly $6 million with millions more coming into both campaigns from outside entities, but Gonzalez said the high ranking is not because of the money raised and spent by the candidates.

The voter power stems from the open seat.

“A lot of it has to do with incumbents going up against new people so that’s again, I think is something here,” said Gonzalez. “That typically when there is an incumbent we see the scales kind of lessen.”

WalletHub and Gonzalez gave their reason Kansans should exercise their right to vote.

She said, “Essentially the higher you are in these rankings the more power your individual vote has specifically in states that are wide open, so right now in Kansas having the 5th most powerful vote when it comes to the senate election should empower people to get out there and vote.”

The general election is one week, Nov. 3 when the senate seat will be decided by Bollier or Marshall.

For the full study: Here

