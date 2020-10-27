Advertisement

Kansas company awarded for export sales

By Sarah Motter
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Grasshopper Company was awarded the prestigious E award for export sales.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Grasshopper Company of Moundridge was noticed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Russ for its growth of American exports. He said the award is known as the 2020 President’s E Award, and it recognized Grasshopper, along with 27 other companies, for their sustained increase in export sales over the last four years.

“Congratulations to Grasshopper on a truly prestigious honor and continued commitment to international growth. It is companies like this that prove that great things do indeed come from rural America,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “Small businesses face many hurdles when it comes to exporting their goods and gaining market access abroad. Since coming to Congress in 2017, I have worked closely with this Administration to ensure that our companies know where and how to access federal resources available to help with exporting while also working hard to expand foreign market access.”

According to Marshall, the President’s E Award was founded in 1961 by Executive Order of the President and is the highest honor a U.S. entity can get for making contributions to the expansion of U.S. exports. He said in 2019, exports reached $2.53 trillion, with goods exports at $1.65 trillion and services exports at its highest level at $875.83 billion.

“After decades of work to grow our international presence, this award comes as a great honor to the employees throughout our world headquarters and international importers who have worked tirelessly to promote and deliver the legendary benefits of Grasshopper equipment around the globe,” said Grasshopper President Stan Guyer. “Our vision has always been rooted in relationships and long-term goals, and the decision to enter global markets was a commitment by the entire Grasshopper team to expand our vision and our skill sets. From logistics to finance,  from engineering and production to marketing, all Grasshopper employees play a key role in assuring international sales are as seamless as domestic sales. The company’s roots run deep in Kansas, and the expansion of international sales has allowed its employees and the region at large to benefit from the ripple effects of revenue generated from outside of the United States.”

Marshall said Grasshopper manufactures zero turning radius mowers and ground maintenance equipment that is now sold in 54 countries. He said in 2017, the company was chosen to represent Kansas on the front lawn of the White House as part of the inaugural Made in America product showcase.

