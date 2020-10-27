Advertisement

Kansas Chamber to host WIB Conference to innovate, include, inspire

(WCTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Limited registrations are available for the 2020 WIB Conference.

The Kansas Chamber says registration for its 2020 Kansas Women in Busines Conference is filling up quickly. It said the WIB is Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Topeka Country Club, 2700 SW Buchanan St.

“Given all that is happening in our country and in business this year, the WIB will explore how Kansas women in business can meet today’s challenges and constant change with success,” said Kansas Chamber’s President and CEO Alan Cobb. “More than ever, it is important for business leaders from across the state to connect, share their experiences and learn how they can become better innovators, inclusive and inspiring.”

Cobb said the conference is geared for entrepreneurial and business-minded women in Kansas and those who support them. It said the theme for 2020 is Innovate. Include. Inspire. Challenge Excepted.

According to the Chamber, business advisor Tamara Ghandour will lead the Innovate session with a discussion on how attendees unlike innovative minds to achieve peak performance, stand out and build a competitive edge.

The Chamber said Kelly Mc Donald, author and marketing expert, will discuss how attendees can rock virtual meetings with more people than ever working from home with virtual meetings replacing face to face meetings.

According to the Chamber, Dr. Andrea Hendricks, author and respected diversity and inclusion expert, will lead the Include session and take attendees on a journey to learn about their own biases and how to build capacity around diversity and inclusion engagement efforts.

The Chamber said the Inspire session will be lead by Holly Hoffman, author and contestant on “Survivor Nicaragua,” where she will discuss how attendees' true survival skills help them overcome adversity.

According to the Chamber, both in-person and virtual attendees will enjoy networking opportunities throughout the conference and will leave with new business contacts.

Click here to register for the conference. Registration closes on Nov. 11.

