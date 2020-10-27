Advertisement

Icy roads being reported Tuesday morning in Topeka area

Icy roads are being reported Tuesday morning along Interstate 70 in portions of northeast Kansas.
Icy roads are being reported Tuesday morning along Interstate 70 in portions of northeast Kansas.(KVLY)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Icy road conditions are being reported Tuesday morning as a freezing drizzle was falling in portions of northeast Kansas.

Officials said bridges were icing over around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday along Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County.

Emergency crews were responding to a crash that was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 just west of the Paxico exit.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

