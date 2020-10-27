Icy roads being reported Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Icy road conditions are being reported Tuesday morning as a freezing drizzle was falling in portions of northeast Kansas.

Officials said bridges were icing over around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday along Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County.

Emergency crews were responding to a crash that was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 just west of the Paxico exit.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

