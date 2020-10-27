HCF sees seventh COVID-19 related death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hutchinson Correctional Facility has reported its seventh COVID-19 related death.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, due to issues related to COVID-19. It said this is the facility’s seventh COVID-19 related death.

According to KDOC, the resident tested positive for the virus on Oct. 13 and was transferred to the hospital on Oct. 16. It said the resident’s family has asked that his name not be released. It said he was a 66-year-old white male with underlying medical concerns that added to his condition.

KDOC said the resident was serving an indeterminate life sentence for aggravated sodomy. It said he had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since August of 1988.

According to KDOC, HCF is Kansas' second oldest prison and houses 1,884 men.

