Hazel Hill closes due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hazel Hill Chocolate is temporarily closing its doors due to COVID-19.

Hazel Hill Chocolate says in a Facebook post that it is temporarily closing shop due to a positive COVID-19 test on its team.

While the shop said it is not required by public health officials, the business thinks it is best for the health and safety of the public if it slows the spread by closing for a short period of time.

