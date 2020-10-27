Hayden announces new Board of Trustees members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has announced three new Hayden Board of Trustees members.

Hayden Catholic High School says it has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees, along with a full list of board members for the 2020-2021 year.

Hayden said its new members are as follows:

Jay Scott

Dr. Michael Franklin

Louis Funk

“All three of our newest Board members embody the Catholic spirit of our community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen our Hayden community," said Shelly Buhler, President of Hayden Catholic High School.

According to the high school, the new members begin their three-year terms starting Oct. 28, and can serve a maximum of two terms.

Hayden said Dr. Franklin is a physician at Topeka Ear, Nose and Throat and is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Association of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery. It said Dr. Franklin serves on the Most Pure Heart of Mary Pastoral Council.

According to Hayden, Funk is a professional engineer and a senior project manager at Bartlett & West Engineers where he has worked for 26 years. It said Funk is on the St. Matthew Catholic Parish Finance Council, a foster parent and active in Engineers Without Borders. It said he is a father of four and has been married for 24 years.

Hayden said Scott is a secondary school redesign specialist at the Kansas State Department of Education. It said Scott earned a B.S. in Biology and Secondary Education from Baker University, an M.S. in Educational Administration from Emporia State University and is a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership at Kansas State University. It said Scott serves on the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic School Council.

According to the high school, the list of 2020 board members is as follows:

Doug Sterbenz, Chair

Coleen Kramer, Vice Chair

Rick Avila

Dr. Joel Bluml

Dr. Tom Doyle

Dr. Michael Franklin

Louis Funk

Fr. Matthew Schiffelbein

Jay Scott

Bruce Steinbrock

Fr. John Torrez

Allan Towle

Vincent Cascone - Superintendent of Schools - Ex-Officio

Shelly Buhler - President of Hayden Catholic High School

