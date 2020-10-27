Advertisement

Hayden announces new Board of Trustees members

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has announced three new Hayden Board of Trustees members.

Hayden Catholic High School says it has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees, along with a full list of board members for the 2020-2021 year.

Hayden said its new members are as follows:

  • Jay Scott
  • Dr. Michael Franklin
  • Louis Funk

“All three of our newest Board members embody the Catholic spirit of our community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen our Hayden community," said Shelly Buhler, President of Hayden Catholic High School.

According to the high school, the new members begin their three-year terms starting Oct. 28, and can serve a maximum of two terms.

Hayden said Dr. Franklin is a physician at Topeka Ear, Nose and Throat and is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Association of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery. It said Dr. Franklin serves on the Most Pure Heart of Mary Pastoral Council.

According to Hayden, Funk is a professional engineer and a senior project manager at Bartlett & West Engineers where he has worked for 26 years. It said Funk is on the St. Matthew Catholic Parish Finance Council, a foster parent and active in Engineers Without Borders. It said he is a father of four and has been married for 24 years.

Hayden said Scott is a secondary school redesign specialist at the Kansas State Department of Education. It said Scott earned a B.S. in Biology and Secondary Education from Baker University, an M.S. in Educational Administration from Emporia State University and is a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership at Kansas State University. It said Scott serves on the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic School Council.

According to the high school, the list of 2020 board members is as follows:

  • Doug Sterbenz, Chair
  • Coleen Kramer, Vice Chair
  • Rick Avila
  • Dr. Joel Bluml
  • Dr. Tom Doyle
  • Dr. Michael Franklin
  • Louis Funk
  • Fr. Matthew Schiffelbein
  • Jay Scott
  • Bruce Steinbrock
  • Fr. John Torrez
  • Allan Towle
  • Vincent Cascone - Superintendent of Schools - Ex-Officio
  • Shelly Buhler - President of Hayden Catholic High School

For more information on Hayden Catholic High School, click here.

