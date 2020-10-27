Advertisement

Haskell University President under fire for threatening student newspaper

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Haskell Indian Nations University’s president is under fire for threatening the editor of its student newspaper for not treating his administration with “highest respect”.

Dr. Ronald Graham allegedly forbade journalist Jared Nally from interviewing the the police department or other government agencies for the student newspaper, The Indian Leader.

The incident occurred after Nally reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for information regarding the death of a Haskell employee. It is standard practice in journalism to reach out to authorities for information. Despite this, Graham told Nally, “under no circumstances” did he have the authority to contact government agencies.

Several organizations, including the Native American Journalists Association and the Student Press Law Center wrote to the University to demand the president rescind his threats.

