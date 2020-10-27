Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.
Governor Laura Kelly says she has made new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.
State Board of Examiners in Optometry
Gov. Kelly says this board administers and enforces the provisions of Kansas Optometry Law so that the highest quality of eye care is given to residents.
- Dr. Dawn Bircher, Overland Park
Board of Healing Arts
Gov. Kelly says this board regulates eleven health care professions, ensuring that they meet and maintain qualifications in order to protect the public from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct and other proscribed behavior by individuals that have been credentialed to practice in Kansas.
- Dr. Richard Bradbury, Salina
KPERS Board of Trustees
Gov. Kelly says this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said this board oversees the investments of the retirement system funds.
- James Zakoura, Overland Park (reappointment)
Council on Travel and Tourism
Gov. Kelly says the purpose of this council is to advise on the development of new tourist attractions in Kansas and on the expansion of existing tourist attractions.
- Donna Price, Goodland
- Mimi Meredith, Hutchinson
- Rosa Cavazos, Topeka
- Janet McRae, Paola
