Gov. Kelly, KHLAAC remind voters to complete and return advance ballots

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and the KHLAAC is reminding voters to complete and return their advance ballots.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and the Voter Turnout Project for the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission are urging voters that requested advance ballots by mail to vote with their mailed ballots.

“As a reminder to those who have requested advance ballots—make sure you use the ballot that was mailed to you, rather than going to a polling site and receiving a provisional ballot,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “If you already requested a ballot to be sent to you, wait for it to arrive, then mail it back, or drop it at your county election office or local ballot dropbox.”

According to Gov. Kelly, voters that requested an advance by mail ballot but choose to cast their ballot in person will be given a provisional ballot to make sure they only vote one time. She said provisional ballots are not counted until after the election, during the county canvass.

“Due to the pandemic and increased participation in voting, many voters are trying to understand what voting options they have if they have requested a ballot by mail,” Executive Director of the KHLAAC Aude Negrete said," If a voter has requested a ballot by mail, they should complete the ballot that was mailed to them and then return it to the election office. If they choose to vote in-person, they will have to cast a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until after the election. Many counties have set up drop boxes that voters may use to return their ballot if they opt to return it in person instead of mailing it back."

Gov. Kelly said if voters are unsure as to if they have requested a ballot, they can get that information on the Secretary of State website.

According to Gov. kelly, the Latino Voter Turnout project of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission is a collaboration with over 20 Kansas Latino agencies to increase voter engagement in the community. More information on the KHLAAC can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

