Father of 2 slain Kansas boys charged with capital murder

Donny Jackson, 40, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of two sons, ages 12 and 14, and for kidnapping his two daughters which led to an Amber Alert.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Kansas home where their two brothers were killed has been charged with capital murder.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson filed the charges against 40-year-old Donny Jackson on Tuesday.

A homicide-abduction investigation began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the bodies of 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson were found in their father’s home. Their sisters, 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson, were found unharmed later that night in Oklahoma after an Amber Alert was issued.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department said Jackson and the children’s mother were going through a divorce, and he had “on-again, off-again access to the children.”

