Crews respond to rollover crash early Tuesday south of Topeka

Emergency crews responded early Tuesday to a report of a rollover crash south of Topeka near S.W. 101st and US-75 highway. No serious injuries were reported.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash early Tuesday in southern Shawnee County, authorities said.

Crews were sent around 5 a.m. to the area of S.W. 101st and US-75 highway, where the crash was reported in the northbound lanes.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries, as the driver refused ambulance transportation to a local hospital.

Among first-responders were crews from the Shawnee Heights fire department.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

