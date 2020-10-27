Crews respond to rollover crash early Tuesday south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash early Tuesday in southern Shawnee County, authorities said.

Crews were sent around 5 a.m. to the area of S.W. 101st and US-75 highway, where the crash was reported in the northbound lanes.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries, as the driver refused ambulance transportation to a local hospital.

Among first-responders were crews from the Shawnee Heights fire department.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.