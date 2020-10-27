Advertisement

Blues legend Taj Mahal to be livestreamed at McCain Auditorium

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are now available for a live stream of blues legend Taj Mahal at McCain Auditorium.

Kansas State University says tickets are now on sale for a livestream performance by blues legend Taj Mahal that will benefit McCain Auditorium.

K-State said the composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, winner of multiple Grammy and Blues Music Awards, Blues Hall of Fame member and an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner will perform via live stream on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. from the UC Theatre stage in Berkeley, Calif.

“McCain Auditorium is proud to partner with the legendary Taj Mahal to bring you access to his first-ever livestream performance as part of our McCain Connected Series,” said Todd Holmberg, McCain executive director. “We are grateful that a portion of each ticket sold will benefit our organization.”

According to K-State, patrons can get tickets through McCain’s partners at Mandolin. It said the link is also available on its website.

K-State said live stream tickets are $20 per household and grant 48-hour access to the live stream in case attendees cannot join live. It said all ticket sales end when the livestream performance begins. It said a limited amount of meet and greet tickets are available separately for $150. It said the meet and greet begins one hour before the livestream. It said each meet and greet ticket holder will get a private 60-90 second video chat with Mahal, moderated by a Mandolin representative and a picture.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDHE issues stream advisory for Whetstone Creek

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A stream advisory has been issued for Whetstone Creek, north of I-70 near the Kansas Turnpike Authority Topeka Service Area.

News

Kansas House Leaders look to education, collaboration instead of mask mandate

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas House leaders met to discuss a new mask mandate with Governor Laura Kelly over Zoom on Tuesday.

News

HCF sees seventh COVID-19 related death

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hutchinson Correctional Facility has reported its seventh COVID-19 related death.

News

Parents admit to stealing kids’ Halloween candy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that 82% of parents admit to stealing their kids' Halloween candy.

Latest News

News

KU study shows those with disabilities see health care access as a right

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study from the University of Kansas shows people with disabilities view access to healthcare as a human right.

News

Sen. Moran to question social media CEOs on data privacy, content moderation practices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
On Wednesday, Senator Moran will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google on their policies on data privacy and content moderation practices.

News

$891 million invested in rural water, wastewater infrastructure in 43 states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration has invested $891 million in rural water and wastewater infrastructure in 43 states.

News

Hazel Hill closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hazel Hill Chocolate is temporarily closing its doors due to COVID-19.

News

Positive COVID-19 test result postpones new Geary Co. substation groundbreaking

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A positive COVID-19 test result has spurred the postponement of the groundbreaking on the new Geary County substation.

News

Kansas Chamber to host WIB Conference to innovate, include, inspire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Limited registrations are available for the 2020 WIB Conference.