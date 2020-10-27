Blues legend Taj Mahal to be livestreamed at McCain Auditorium

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are now available for a live stream of blues legend Taj Mahal at McCain Auditorium.

K-State said the composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, winner of multiple Grammy and Blues Music Awards, Blues Hall of Fame member and an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner will perform via live stream on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. from the UC Theatre stage in Berkeley, Calif.

“McCain Auditorium is proud to partner with the legendary Taj Mahal to bring you access to his first-ever livestream performance as part of our McCain Connected Series,” said Todd Holmberg, McCain executive director. “We are grateful that a portion of each ticket sold will benefit our organization.”

According to K-State, patrons can get tickets through McCain’s partners at Mandolin. It said the link is also available on its website.

K-State said live stream tickets are $20 per household and grant 48-hour access to the live stream in case attendees cannot join live. It said all ticket sales end when the livestream performance begins. It said a limited amount of meet and greet tickets are available separately for $150. It said the meet and greet begins one hour before the livestream. It said each meet and greet ticket holder will get a private 60-90 second video chat with Mahal, moderated by a Mandolin representative and a picture.

