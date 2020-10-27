AG Schmidt works to ensure free, fair, secure election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined colleagues to ensure a free, fair and secure election.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he joined a bipartisan coalition of 36 state and territory attorneys general to issue a statement pledging support to the rule of law ensuring a free, fair and secure election in which every lawful vote is counted.

The letter begins by asking voters to plan now for how they will vote in the 2020 election.

According to Schmidt, the letter also offers sources like the National Association of Secretaries of State or the National Association of State Election Directors that give information on voting options for in person or by mail voting.

“Across the country and under circumstances, both familiar and uncharted, election officials are working to ensure that every eligible citizen can vote and that every vote is counted,” said the letter. “America’s attorneys general are also working to ensure a free, fair, and secure election. As part of our duty to uphold the rule of law, we will take seriously any allegations of election interference, including voter fraud, voter intimidation and suppression.”

Schmidt also says that violence or rioting is never an acceptable response to any election outcome. He said he and his colleagues condemn any kind of political violence.

“Voting is a right and responsibility," said the letter. "We urge all Americans to ensure your voice is heard this election year by making a plan to vote now.”

According to Schmidt, his office also defended against a legal challenge that threatened a state statute that helps prevent intimidation of voters by prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of any polling place.

A full copy of the letter sent by the attorneys general can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.