9/11 AMR ambulances spotted responding to wintery accidents

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County AMR has added a couple of new vehicles to their fleet.

The two new ambulances are designed to honor victims and responders involved in the September 11th attacks in 2001.

They debuted a few weeks ago, and will be used for special events, as well as emergency and non-emergency responses in Shawnee County. 13 NEWS spotted one of them responding to an accident caused by wintery conditions Monday morning.

The vehicles are decorated with patriotic designs featuring the World Trade Center and the words “Never Forget.”

“There are many EMTs and paramedics working today, including here in eastern Kansas, who were inspired to serve because of the heroism first responders displayed back then,” Mickey Huber, operations manager for AMR Topeka/Shawnee County, said. "There are also many first responders just beginning their careers who were too young to remember 9/11. Our new ambulances will help these young responders understand the legacy they uphold while honoring the victims and heroes.

