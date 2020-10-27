Advertisement

$891 million invested in rural water, wastewater infrastructure in 43 states

(Courtesy: City of Sioux City)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trump Administration has invested $891 million in rural water and wastewater infrastructure in 43 states.

“Upgrading water infrastructure provides a path to economic growth and protects the health and safety of people who live and work in rural areas,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

According to the USDA, the 220 projects will help improve rural water infrastructure for 787,000 Americans. It said the projects are being funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

The USDA said the program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and stormwater drainage to households and businesses in eligible areas with populations of 10,000 or less.

For example, the USDA said as part of its announcement:

  • The city of Maquoketa, Iowa, is receiving a $6.2 million loan to replace water main lines in the Platt Street corridor. The water mains are old, undersized and corroding. This project will correct health and sanitary issues caused by frequent water main breaks. Additionally, the city will improve the stormwater system and upgrade catch basins to better collect the runoff.
  • In Pennsylvania, the Authority of the Borough of Charleroi is receiving a $10.6 million loan and a $1.8 million grant to construct a pump station, install a diversion chamber, install 1,500 feet of 18-inch gravity sewer line, and construct a shared force main. In addition, a new influent box and sluice gate will be installed at the sewer treatment plant. The project is needed to comply with a Department of Environmental Protection consent order agreement that requires the authority to eliminate combined sewer overflows (CSO) and implement a long-term CSO control plan.
  • The Town of Estes Park, Colo., is being awarded a $7.7 million loan and a $2.4 million grant to improve and expand the Glacier Creek Water Treatment Plant. After the improvements are completed, the plant will be the sole source of water treatment year-round, providing clean drinking water to 8,791 people in the Estes Valley. The improvements will also bring the plant back into compliance with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment drinking water disinfection requirements.

According to the USDA, investments are headed to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

For more information on investment resources for rural areas, click here.

