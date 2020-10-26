Woman injured in weather-related accident on Highway 99

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olpe woman is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after losing control of her vehicle on Highway 99.

Around 8:15 Monday morning, Lyon County Deputies, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Olpe First Responders were dispatched to 700 S. Highway 99 on a report of an injury accident.

Due to inclement weather, 37-year-old Natalia Guthrie of Olpe lost control of her vehicle and went into a ditch. The vehicle rolled onto the roof and came to rest in the ditch. She was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident

