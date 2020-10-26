Advertisement

Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel

The District of Columbia has capped mass gatherings at 50 people
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has his eye on hosting an election night party at his own hotel in the nation’s capital.

Over the past several days, the campaign has pushed out fundraising emails in the president’s name offering donors the chance to enter a drawing “to join Team Trump at the Election Night Party in my favorite hotel,” in Washington, suggesting he will use his luxury hotel as the backdrop for reacting to election results. The campaign has also spotlighted plans for the party in fundraising blasts from the president’s son Donald Trump. Jr.

“November 3rd will go down in history as the night we won FOUR MORE YEARS. It will be absolutely EPIC, and the only thing that could make it better is having YOU there,” Trump said in a fundraising solicitation.

For Trump, an election night party at his own hotel is symbolic for a businessman who leveraged his celebrity as a reality star and New York real estate magnate to win the nation’s highest office.

Critics see it as one more reminder of how the president has used his office to personally profit as foreign leaders, conservative supporters and administration officials use the lobby of Washington’s Trump International Hotel as an unofficial clubhouse for the Trump presidency.

Since 2017, the president and Republican National Committee have held several fundraisers at the president’s Washington hotel in the historic Old Post Office building, which the president’s company leases from the federal government.

Over the course of his presidency, the Trump campaign, the RNC and their joint-fundraising committees have spent over $7.4 million at Trump-branded properties.

The Washington hotel, which is blocks from the White House, has been sold out for weeks for Election Day as well as the days before and after Nov. 3. A basic room then is going for $1,200 a night, nearly triple the $476 room rate on Monday.

“Donald Trump has spent his entire presidency funneling taxpayer, campaign, special interest and foreign government money into the business that he still owns,” said Donald Sherman, deputy director of the nonprofit government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “In some ways, election night is going to be the pinnacle of his self dealing.”

The White House referred questions on the president’s election night plans to the Trump campaign, which did not respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear how big Trump’s election night party will be. The District of Columbia, under coronavirus protocols, has capped mass gatherings at 50 people.

The president has sidestepped the district’s rules, which hold no weight on federal property, at other recent events. The president hosted hundreds of people on the White House grounds for an Independence Day weekend celebration, for his Republican National Convention speech in August and again at last month’s Rose Garden announcement of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Several attendees, including Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus in the days following Barrett’s event. Few guests wore masks.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Monday that she had heard of plans for an election night party and added, “We will be in touch with our licensee, which is the hotel.”

Bowser also more broadly questioned Trump’s wisdom in holding large gatherings at a moment when cases are spiking in the U.S. Trump was expected to host a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday after an anticipated Senate vote to confirm Barrett.

“You can believe that you can go to the White House and get COVID and that nothing’s going to happen to you. Perhaps,” Bowser said. “Or you can die from it.”

Trump held his 2016 election party in his then-hometown of New York. But he booked his victory party at New York’s Hilton in Midtown Manhattan because his own nearby Trump International Hotel & Tower didn’t have a big enough room.

It’s unclear how much of a presence Trump himself will be in the election night festivities this time. With a significant portion of the electorate opting to mail in their ballots, that could delay tabulation of results.

Sherman noted that Trump, whenever he leaves office, will have a Secret Service detail for the rest of his life like other past presidents. With every Trump trip to one of his properties, taxpayers will cover the tab of agents protecting the 45th president.

“I have a high level of confidence that Donald Trump will find a way to have government or special interest money go to his hotels regardless of the outcome of next week’s election,” Sherman said.

___

Associated Press writer Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump, Biden campaigns up ground game in battleground North Carolina

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Supporters pound the pavement for their candidates in North Carolina.

News

Kansas AG: Robocall law should be read broadly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the US Supreme Court should affirm a ruling against robocalls.

Sports

KU Athletics limits fans allowed inside Allen Fieldhouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
KU Athletics confirmed to 13 News that there will be a limited number of fans allowed inside to watch Jayhawks basketball. A cap has been placed permitting only 1,500 fans into the arena.

News

Topeka Presbyterian Manor sees several positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Several employees and residents at Topeka Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

National Politics

Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire, police said.

National

70,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

National

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country.

National

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

Sports

Jayhawks/Wildcats debut new women’s basketball schedules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
With the college basketball season roughly a month away, both Kansas State and Kansas’s women’s basketball teams unveiled new schedules for the 2020-21 seasons.