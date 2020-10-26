TPD implements walk-in accident reporting phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has implemented walk-in accident reporting.

During the walk-in reporting phase, TPD will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:

Injury, possible injury or death

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion