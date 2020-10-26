TPD implements walk-in accident reporting phase
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has implemented walk-in accident reporting.
During the walk-in reporting phase, TPD will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:
- Injury, possible injury or death
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.