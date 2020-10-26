Advertisement

Topeka Presbyterian Manor sees several positive COVID-19 tests

Topeka Presbyterian Manor
Topeka Presbyterian Manor(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several employees and residents at Topeka Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.

The discovery of two cases last week prompted the facility to test 175 residents and employees on October 23. The facility says four residents and six employees tested positive for the virus. Four of the employees provide direct care, while the other two do not. They say the number of cases classifies the Manor as a cluster.

“Our focus is on the health and safety of our residents and employees,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.

The positive residents will be stay isolated and receive care from designated staff.

“Under the current guidelines, symptomatic residents may leave isolation when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the resident’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the resident’s symptoms  have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive residents will quarantine for 14 days. Rapid Response Team members are following doctor’s orders for treatment protocols and following CDC infection prevention protocols.”

The employees will remain isolated at home until cleared to return.

