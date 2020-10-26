Slick roads result in numerous crashes Monday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-season snowfall resulted in a number of crashes Monday morning on Topeka-area roadways.

The city of Topeka announced around 9:30 a.m. that it had entered walk-in accident reporting as a result of the crashes on city streets.

As of 9 a.m., Shawnee County dispatch was reporting a total of 21 accidents in the city and county since about 4 a.m., when the calls began regarding crashes on snow-slickened roadways.

Topeka police by 9 a.m. had responded to nine non-injury accidents and one injury crash.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, was reporting two non-injury crashes and four injury accidents.

The other eight crashes in the county were being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Additional crashes were being reported in other areas of northeast Kansas.

Among the crashes in Topeka was one around 7:30 a.m. on westbound I-470 near S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Another crash occurred around 8 a.m in southeast Topeka. when a tan-colored Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was traveling west on Interstate 470 apparently lost control and left the right -- or north -- side of the roadway, crossing a grassy area and crashing into a tree near S.E. 35th and Minnesota Avenue.

One person who was in the truck was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A couple of other crashes were reported between 6 and 7 a.m. on US-24 highway near Silver Lake and Rossville in the northern part of Shawnee County.

Emeergency crews also responded to several other crashes on both Interstate 470 and Interstate 70 in Topeka and Shawnee County.

Among the crashes were a pair around 8 a.m. on I-70 in Topeka.

One occurred just before 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit, causing traffic to back up for a short period of time before the vehicles could be moved.

Another crash occurred on westbound I-70 near the Adams Street exit. That crash resulted in westbound traffic on I-70 being backed up for a couple of miles to the east of downtown Topeka.

Another crash was reported around 5:25 a.m. on westbound I-70 near S.W. West Union Road. That crash involved a semi-trailer and a sport utility vehicle.

A non-injury, rollover crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of N.W. Carlson Road, on the west edge of Shawnee County.

The number of crashes began to dip around 9 a.m. Monday, following rush hour.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in any of the crashes as of 9:35 a.m. Monday.

During the city of Topeka’s walk-in accident reporting phase, individuals in non-injury crashes are instructed to exchange insurance and registration information and report the accident to police by phone at 785-368-9551 or in person at police headquarters at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Topeka police will still respond to injury and hit-and-run accidents, as well as those that appear to involve driver impairment or that result in a disturbance or major traffic congestion, as well as non-injury collisions in which major vehicle damage occurs.

