Shawnee Co. Public Works begins search for snow removal materials for 2021-2022 season

Snow removal in early 2020 in Shawnee Co.
Snow removal in early 2020 in Shawnee Co.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved the request of the Public Works Department to open bids for road maintenance materials for snow and ice removal for next winter.

Public Works Director Curt Niehaus said it takes an early start to ensure residents can be safe on the roads during the winter.

“We need to start thinking about 2021 and the winter of 2021-2022 and in order for us to do the things we need to do on the roads and bridges in Shawnee County, we need certain materials," he said.

Materials Public Works will directly purchase the following materials:

(a) Emulsified asphalt for tack oil, sole source with Bettis Asphalt at $60,000.00

(b) Crushed stone, direct purchases at quarry prices $50,000.00

(c) Sign sheeting materials (KTA Contract) $25,000.00

(d) Sign blanks, phone bid $20,000.00

(e) Sign posts/brackets, phone bid $10,000.00

(f) Traffic line paint, sole source with KS Correctional Industries $150,000.00

